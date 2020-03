JOPLIN, Mo– The Missouri Southern softball team finished the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial tournament with a double header sweep of Missouri S&T Sunday afternoon, 7-0 in game one and 14-4 in game two. With the victories, MSSU improves its record to 10-6 on the season.

Up next, the Lions begin a four-game series with Washburn in Topeka, KS on Friday (Mar. 6).