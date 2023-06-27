Tuesday morning, The Missouri Southern softball team got the chance to host several local high school players for a prospect camp.

The Lions welcomed talent from around the Four States including Seneca and Pittsburg. Tuesday’s camp started in the morning at 9:00 and went until 4 p.m. The camp included plenty of drills and guidance from the Lions coaching staff. The players in attendance even played a scrimmage towards the end of the day.

After coming off her playing days with MSSU, Josie Tofpi has now been stepping into her coaching role with the team. We spoke with Tofpi and head coach Hallie Blackney about the camp.

Josie Tofpi said, “Just coming out here and teaching them something and kind of how we do things at Missouri Southern, but also them coming together with other girls from different teams and different areas and learning something together, but also most importantly having fun.”

Hallie Blackney said, “It’s a nice camp just for getting our program out there and seeing what kids will come and have a great time with us and the talent we have here today is really great, I’m glad they’re able to spend some time with us.”