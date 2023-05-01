With the conclusion of the MIAA softball regular season Sunday, The Missouri Southern softball team will go into the MIAA postseason tournament as the two-seed.

MSSU finished the regular season at 36-11 overall and 21-5 in MIAA play. They get ready to head to Topeka, Kansas Wednesday for the tournament and hope to capture the MIAA title.

Last season, the Lions entered the tournament as a six-seed where they fell to Rogers State and Central Oklahoma, but this year the team improved to the two spot and looks to make some noise in the tournament with an experienced team. We caught up with the squad to talk about their excitement and their improvement as a two-seed in the postseason.

Josie Tofpi said, “We’re ready, we’re super prepared for this tournament and we’re very excited to go and play our game and show out and win it all. Looking forward we focus on the next one coming up which will be Wednesday against Emporia and just being where our feet are in that game, we take everything 1-0, so every pitch, every day and every game, that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Hallie Blackney said, “It feels like we’re starting to get some respect and I think that is what the job of this team is is to put Missouri Southern softball on the map. I think once we’re able to make some noise in the postseason, that’s gonna really help and it just speaks volumes as to what these kids have been able to do as far as pushing our culture and pushing our program in the right direction.”

MSSU will face seven-seed Emporia State Wednesday at 5:30 in the first round of the tournament. The winner plays Thursday at 6:30 and the loser will play at 1:30 Thursday.