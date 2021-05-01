MSSU softball makes it six straight wins with doubleheader sweep against Northwest Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Can this Missouri Southern State University softball team be stopped? The Lions have become one of the hottest teams in the MIAA as we approach the conference tournament in May.

After Josie Tofpi walked it off for Southern (again) to take game one of a doubleheader 4-3 against Northwest Missouri State University, the Lions went on to then cruise to a 8-2 game two win for the series sweep Friday evening at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.

Southern has now won six straight games and nine of its last 10. You want the bigger picture? The Lions have won 17 of their last 20 games played. The team will finish out the regular season on Saturday with a doubleheader against Missouri Western. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 12 p.m. CST.