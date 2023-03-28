The MSSU softball team has been on a roll lately sweeping both Northeastern State and No.2 Rogers State last weekend.

The sweep of the two teams has the Lions at 7-1 in MIAA play and 22-7 overall. MSSU is in a tie for first in the conference with Central Oklahoma. The Lions are also winners in eight of their last 10 games.

MSSU looks to stay hot as they go on a long road trip this weekend to face Nebraska-Kearney in a double header Friday and Fort Hays on Saturday. The team spoke on their success and what they need to do to stay focused.

Head coach Hallie Blackney said, “I’m just really proud with how we went about doing it. It wasn’t what we did, it was how we did it and that 1-0 approach, not letting anything get too big and maintaining our laser focus I think is how it happened.”

Bailey Lacy said, “I think just learning from last weekend and understanding what we need to do to continue to beat those teams to continue to excel in our program, and just make sure we’re always doing the little things outside of practice, in the classroom, everything like that and just stay who we are and play how we know how.”

Abby DeSanto said, “We have a lot of depth in our lineup and pretty much anybody that goes up to the plate on our team can perform so we all just trust each other and anyone that’s up there can execute for the team.”