JOPLIN, Mo. – Coming into Friday’s double header with Missouri Southern, Nebraska Kearney softball hadn’t lost a game since March 5, winning 11 straight. The Lions snapped that streak Friday, sweeping the Lopers and handing them their first MIAA losses.

The Lions would take game one 9-3. Leighton Withers went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs score. Josie Tofpi had a pair of RBIs, while Adrianna Young and Kara Amos went 2-for-3 as well. Amos pitched all seven innings of the first game, striking out eight in her eighth win of the season.

Runs were more difficult to come by in game two, but Withers would come up with a three run home run in the sixth to take the 3-0 lead. That score would hold and give the Lions the win. Bailey Lacy picked up her eighth win of the season in the complete game shutout with eight strikeouts. Withers went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Topfi went 2-for-2.

The Lions will welcome Fort Hays State to the Pat Lipira Softball Complex for a double header on Saturday. First pitch of game one is set for 1:00 pm with game two to follow at around 3:00 pm.