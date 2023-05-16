Missouri Southern baseball gets ready to continue its season in the Central Region Tournament starting Thursday.

As the two-seed, MSSU gets to host the regional tournament making it the third time in program history to do so and the first time since 1992. It’s also the ninth time the Lions will make an appearance in the regional tournament.

MSSU enters regionals with a 42-15 record. They begin with a 32-20 Arkansas Tech team Thursday at 6:00. The winner moves on to the semifinal game, which will be played on Friday. The Lions are certainly excited to make history and host for a third time, but the team is ready to get down to business and win in front of their home crowd.

Drew Davis said, “It’s a great feeling to have. Boys were hyped up late at night, 9:30. We saw Southern Arkansas got the three-seed and we knew that we’d be the two, so it’s a really good feeling to have. Just stick to what we’ve been doing, pitching’s been stepping up. Just gotta keep swinging the bats like we usually do. Just gotta keep swinging it, play our game and I think we’ll be alright for the whole tournament.”

Chayton Beck said, “It’s cool to be at home, it’s a big advantage for us being here. We know the dimensions, we know the bounces, we know how it’s gonna play. We’ll have our fans here, hopefully, and it’s exciting to be at home and earn the right to be the two-seed. I think it’s just making sure we do the little things right, not throwing balls away, making the easy plays