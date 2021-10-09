MSSU rolls past Lincoln for second win of the season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Bolstered by a 17 point first quarter lead, the Missouri Southern football team never trailed as they went on to defeat Lincoln 52-32 on Saturday for the program’s tenth straight win over the Blue Tigers.

With the win, the Lions move to 2-4 on the season.

The Lions got a huge day on offense from Brian Boyd Jr. The senior caught five passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Lion since 2011 to catch three touchdown passes in a game since Landon Zerkel did it against Lincoln. Boyd also moved into the top-ten of single-game receiving yards, tying the 169 that Glen Watson had against Wayne State in 1980 and Rod Smith had against Central Missouri in 1993 for ninth-place all-time.

Quarterback Dawson Herl went 12-for-20 with three touchdowns and 246 yards through the air. Herl became the first freshman since Adam Hinspeter in 2005 to throw three touchdown passes in a game. Running backs Nathan Glades, Josh Mercer, and Jeremy Brown also all found themselves in the endzone.

Defensively, Richard Jordan Jr. led the team with 11 tackles, a half sack and three tackles for a loss. Colton Winder had seven stops, while Nick Kruse had a sack and a half and Dionnte White had a sack of his own. Dylan Bolden picked up his sixth interception of the year and his second pick six as he returned an interception for 21 yards to the endzone.

The Lions will be back in action next Saturday as Southern plays host to Central Missouri. Kickoff from Fred G. Hughes Stadium is set for 4 pm.