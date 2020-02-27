MSSU rights the ship with blowout win of Central Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 22nd ranked Missouri Southern Lions, eager to stop a two game losing skid, didn’t let up in their game against Central Missouri Wednesday, beating the Mules 99-68.

Braelon Walker lead all scorers with 22 points, Kinzer Lambert, Cam Martin, and Parker Jennings also scored in double figures.

The Lions improve to 20-7 on the season and 13-5 in the MIAA and are a full game ahead of Western for 3rd place in the standings.

Southern will be back in action Saturday against Lincoln. Tip is set for 3:30 pm.