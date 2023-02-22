The Missouri Southern baseball team would defeat Drury Tuesday afternoon 13-5. Now the Lions enter MIAA play at 9-4 and start it off with a rivalry series.

MSSU enters this weekend against Pitt State looking for some revenge after falling two games to one against the Gorillas in the opening MIAA postseason series last year.

the Lions will face Pitt State on the road Friday at 3:00, Saturday at 2:00 and Sunday at noon.

MSSU would also celebrate Nate Mieszkowski for being named NCBWA National Hitter of the Week for his performance last weekend. He’s the first Lion to ever earn a National Hitter of the Week honor.

Also, Matt Miller is one home run away from breaking the MSSU career record. He’ll try to accomplish that this weekend against the Gorillas. Both would speak on the coming series and their accomplishments.

Matt Miller said, “We’re excited for it, it’s obviously a big series for us. We’re sticking with ourselves, we’re gonna do what we do best. If we can pitch and hit like we’re capable of, we’ll be alright this weekend. I’m not thinking about it, I’m just trying to hit the ball hard and if it goes over the fence, it goes over the fence. That’s how I’ve been in my approach and my mentality this whole year and I gotta continue to do that.”

Nate Mieszkowski said, “It’s gonna be cool, they beat us last year in the playoffs, so there’s gonna be good energy there and it’ll be fun to play them at their place again. That’s pretty cool to get that honor and it’s pretty cool, but we gotta focus on this next weekend, that’s all that matters is winning this series against Pitt.”