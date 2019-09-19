MSSU prepares for showdown with ranked Northwest Missouri State

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern football team appears to be trending in the right direction, having picked up their first win of the season last Thursday against Lincoln.

But if you ask head coach Jeff Sims, there’s still work to be done.

The Lions will certainly have their work cut out for them Saturday, when they welcome the seventh ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats to Fred G. Hughes Stadium.

A win against the Bearcats would be the first in 25 tries.

It looks to be a tough task, but the Lions said they’re preparing for this game like any other. The win last week has given the team momentum, but Sims wants more wins, sooner rather than later.

“I want the guys to get what they deserve,” Sims said. “We’re going to be great here. The thing that I don’t want is I don’t want greatness to come four years from now, and a lot of people have said ‘it’s going to take time.’ I understand that, but what about our seniors, what about our juniors, what about the people. My job is to make us the best we can be today and hopefully that will add up to something we can all be proud of as soon as possible.”

Saturday’s game will kickoff at 6 pm.