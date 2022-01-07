MSSU/Pittsburg State basketball games rescheduled

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern announced Friday that the scheduled MIAA basketball games for both men and women Saturday against Pittsburg State have been rescheduled due to Covid-19 protocols within the Pitt State basketball programs.



The games will now be played on Wednesday, February 16 in Joplin. The women’s game will begin at 5:30 pm, with the men’s game to follow at 7:30 pm. The school said fans that had tickets for Saturday’s game can use those tickets for the makeup game on February 16.

The Lions will be back in action on Tuesday with a road matchup at Northeastern State. Pitt State will pause both programs until Monday, January 10 and re-evaluate the situation then.