MSSU, Pitt State men’s cross country squads qualify for National Championship

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State men’s cross country teams are Florida bound. The Lions and Gorillas finished second and third respectively in the team standings to qualify for the NCAA Division 2 National Championships.

Webb City native Ryan Riddle continued his incredible season by claiming the individual title, crossing the line in 29 minutes, 22 seconds. His finish was a full 15 seconds ahead of teammate and second place finisher JP Rutledge. Riley Simpson and Jarod Ozee finished sixth and 23rd respectively for all-region performances.

The Lion men will finish second in the team standings with 81 points to qualify for nationals.

Pitt State’s Matthew Oglesby lead the way for the Gorillas with a third place finish, crossing the line in 29 minutes, 41 seconds.

The men’s team will finish third overall as a team with 92 points — they also qualify for nationals.

Both Pitt state and Missouri Southern will now prepare for nationals, set to take place November 20 in Tampa, Florida at Saint Leo University.