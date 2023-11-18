JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern and Pitt State men’s and women’s squads both competed in the division two cross country national championships Saturday morning.

Competing in the event for the first time in almost a decade, the Missouri Southern women placed 28th with Lila Genel leading the pack.

Gideon Kimutai of the Lions placed 14th.

The Pitt State men placed 11th, the highest in their program’s history, lead by Matt Oglesby with a top 20 finish.

For the Pitt State women, Kate Dawson and Claire Bruenig were both top-100 finishers, contributing to the Gorillas 18th place finish.