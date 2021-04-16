MSSU names Rob Mallory new Director of Athletics

JOPLIN, Mo. — On Friday, Missouri Southern State University named Rob Mallory as the school’s new athletic director. He’s set to start on July 1, and will become Missouri Southern’s sixth athletics director.

Mallory comes to Missouri Southern from Division 2 Kentucky Wesleyan, where he served as vice president of intercollegiate athletics. He was promoted to this position in January 2021 after serving as director of athletics since May of 2015. Prior to that, he worked at Quincy University in Illinois and the University of Evansville in Indiana.

In 2019, Mallory was appointed to the NCAA Division II National Football Committee for a four-year term, which followed three-year terms serving on the NCAA Division II Regional Advisory Committee for football and baseball.

“MSSU has a proud history of success in competition, in the classroom, and in the community,” Mallory said. “I am honored to be chosen to now lead those efforts as its next director of athletics. I want to thank Dr. Van Galen and the search committee for this tremendous opportunity.”

“I am excited to welcome Rob Mallory to Missouri Southern and Lion Athletics,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU president. “Rob brings to MSSU extensive experience and a record of success as an athletics administrator at the NCAA Division 2 level. He is a thoughtful, principled and collaborative leader who will advance athletes and positively contribute to the university’s future.”

In a press release, Mallory said he and his family are excited about the move to Joplin.



“I look forward to working with the entire campus community to build an even brighter future for Lions athletics,” he said.

Mallory will be formally introduced at an upcoming press conference, the details of which will be released at a later time.