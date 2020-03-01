MSSU Men’s Basketball Secures No. 3 seed in MIAA Tournament

JOPLIN, MO — Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball took home a 88-76 win over Lincoln and with the victory, the Lions are the three seed in the upcoming MIAA Basketball Championships in Kansas City.

Southern was led by a 19 point effort from Junior Cam Martin. It was senior day at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. Six MSSU seniors were honored pregame for their time with the program. Four of those six seniors scored in double figures with Kinzer Lambert leading the way with 17 points.

The Lions move on to face the six seed Northeastern State Friday at 8:15 P.M. in the MIAA Tournament.