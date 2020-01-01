MSSU men’s basketball overcomes first half deficit to defeat John Brown 71-58

JOPLIN, Mo. — Despite going into halftime behind on the scoreboard, the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team rallied in the second half, defeating John Brown University 71-58, moving their record to 9-2 on the year, and giving the Lions one final victory in 2019.

Even with the win, head coach John Boschee said his team could have played better.

“Everyone talks about coming back from Christmas and being rusty, but let’s not have rust,” Boschee said. “I thought our guys, I wanted our guys to just play hard and lose themselves in the game and play instinctively, and we didn’t do that in the first half. You could obviously tell by the score and I don’t think we were into it mentally. We got at them pretty good at halftime and we flipped the script a little bit.”

The Lions were lead in scoring by junior center Cam Martin. Martin scored 19 points and tallied eight rebounds and two assists.

“There were a few choice words, and besides that, we’ve got to play how we play, we can’t have teams come in here and effect how we play,” Martin said after the game. “We play our game and good things happen when we do that.”

His teammates Braelon Walker and Elyjah Clark were next in scoring, tallying 15 points each.

The Lions will be back in action on January 4 as Southern gets back into MIAA play with a road contest at Fort Hays State. Tip off is slated for 4 pm.