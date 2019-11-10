MSSU Men Repeat as Regional Champs, PSU Women Qualify for Nationals

JOPLIN, Mo — The Pitt State Women’s and Missouri Southern Men’s Cross Country teams are headed to National Meet after their performances Saturday at the Division II Central Regional.

Led by a sixth place performance from Piper Misse, the PSU Women made it with a score of 185.

Meanwhile, the Southern Men repeated as Central Regional Champions as a team, and Sophomore Gidieon Kimutai retained his Central Regional title individually finishing with a time of 29 minutes, 14.5 seconds.

The MSSU Women finished its season with an eighth place finish, and the Pitt State men capped off its campaign placing ninth.