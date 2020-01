PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Pitt State Gorillas men's basketball team (6-9, 2-4) had it going early against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos (7-9, 4-3) behind AJ Walker's team-leading 20 points.

It marked Walker's second straight game scoring 20 or more points. But a late second half push by the Bronchos, knocking down 11 unanswered points, allowed Central Oklahoma to pull away with the 78-73 win.