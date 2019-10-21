MSSU MBB Coach Jeff Boschee to Enter North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame

JOPLIN, Mo — The North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame announced this past week that Missouri Southern Head Basketball Coach Jeff Boschee will be inducted as part of its 2020 class.

A native of Valley city, North Dakota, Boschee is in his sixth season as head coach of Missouri Southern.

As a player, Boschee was an All-American at Valley City High School before starring at Kansas. With the Jayhawks, Boschee was the Big 12 leader in career three pointers at the time of graduation. Along with that, he was an All-Big 12 selection his senior season as the Jayhawks advanced to the Final Four.

Following graduation, Boschee played professionally in the USBL, the ABA and in Europe.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in June 2020.