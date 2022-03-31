JOPLIN, Mo. – Coming off its most successful season since 2014, the Missouri Southern football team is now in the thick of its spring practice schedule.

The Lions began spring practice in the middle of March in preperation for the season ahead. This will be head coach Atiba Bradley’s second season with his alma mater, but this spring is much different than last.

Bradley was hired in February of last year, and with the Lions playing Southern Nazarene in a spring game just a few weeks later, there wasn’t much of a chance for the then new head coach to have a full spring slate. Bradley said those practices can make a big difference for a team that’s used to dealing with change.

“I think it just goes back to the fundamentals of learning,” Bradley said. “The first time you learn something, you’re just learning what it is. Then once you know what it is, you can start to elaborate on how to do it and how to do it better. These guys have had the same install for the fourth time, so you’re going to get some guys who are really really comfortable with our scheme. Really really can execute the finer points of our schemes which are going to make us a better football team.”

The Lions will take part in their spring game on April 9. Kickoff from Fred G. Hughes Stadium is set for 1:30 pm.