MSSU hopes to win the field position battle moving forward

JOPLIN, Mo. — When the Missouri Southern Lions take the field against Washburn on Saturday, they’ll look to improve one particular facet of their game, starting field position.

In last week’s loss to Missouri Western, Missouri Southern head coach Jeff Sims said starting field position played a key part of the game. The Griffons average starting field position was around the 46 yard line. The Lions started around the 33 yard line. Sims said his team hasn’t won a single field position battle all year, and that makes things a lot tougher for the team.

“As we go into this game it’s going to come down to two things, can we win the turnover ratio, and can we win field position? We’ve got to stop letting teams start on the 40 yard line,” Sims said. “It doesn’t give our defense a chance. So we have to get people backed up and we have to get better kick and punt returns.”

Defensive back Tyler Evans said the team is acutely aware of how important field position can be.

“Our defensive coordinator Coach Hager always let’s us know right before we go on the field, but we know in the back of our head we see where they’re at,” Evans said. “So we have to step up and help the offense out. Like I said it’s all a mindset thing, but as we stick to our game plan we know we can execute and get the job done.”

Kickoff against Washburn is set for 4 pm.