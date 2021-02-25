MSSU holds off Washburn for key regular season win

JOPLIN, Mo. — After opening up a large lead at halftime, Missouri Southern was able to hold off Washburn in the final minutes to pick up a 59-51 win, taking a big step in attempting to secure a MIAA tournament berth.

The Lions were lead in scoring by Carley Turnbull with 16 points. Madi Stokes 11 points and added nine rebounds and a block, going 5-of-7 from the field in the game.

Washburn was led by Lauren Cassaday and Nuria Barrientos with 15 points each.

The Lions move to 8-13 on the season. They’ll play their regular season finale at home on Saturday against Central Oklahoma for Senior Day. Tip off is set for 1:30 pm.