JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition.

The Missouri Southern football team held its spring game on Saturday. Team captains Dawson Herl and Richard Jordan Jr. drafted their own teams, with Herl leading the white team and Jordan Jr. the green team.

The white team would win the scrimmage 28-3, jumping out to a 21-0 lead early in the scrimmage.

Herl finished 9-for-14 for 140 yards and three touchdowns, while fellow white team quarterback Luke Sampson was 6-for-13 for 90 yards and a score. Tight end Deontay Campbell caught five passes for 67 yards and two scores, while Ezekiel Lang caught two passes, both for touchdowns, and 71 yards.

Oakley Roessler rushed five times for the white for 52 yards, while Jeremy Brown had 14 carries for 48 yards.



Defensively, Zach Bergman led the white squad with seven stops and a half sack, while Torre McMiller had five tackles and three sacks. Maurion Clemons and Nick Kruse had 2.5 sacks each.



The green team saw David Oplotnik go 11-for-19 with 112 yards through the air, while Isaac Kitrell was 5-for-8 with 58 yards passing. Akeen Gilmore caught five passes for 93 yards, while Chris Boudreaux had three catches for 44 yards. Albie Henry had eight carries for 25 yards.



Defensively, the green team was led by Jordan Jr. with six tackles.

“The kids were having fun,” Missouri Southern head coach Atiba Bradley said. “It’s always kind of tough sometimes when you split the roster up because you’ve got one o-lineman next to two o-linemen next to three o-linemen. Our guys came out and they competed. They were out there trying to get better and I think they did that.”

“You know me and Dawson were back and forth but I love that boy he gets it done on offense for me so you know at the end of the day we’re going to come together when the games really count,” Jordan Jr. said after the game.

“Our defensive front, they were flying around making plays,” Herl said. “It’s always good when you have a good defensive front to rile up the other team’s quarterback. Our linebackers played well, we had a couple of picks on our side so it’s always good to see.”

The Lions will open up the 2022 season at home with Nebraska-Kearney on September 1. Kickoff from Fred G. Hughes Stadium is set for 7 pm.