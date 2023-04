The No. 4 ranked Lions began a big three-game series against No. 18 Central Missouri at home Thursday night. The Mules would take game one 8-5 over MSSU.

Will Doherty delivered a big three-run home run in the 5th inning, while Ethan Clark stood out in the game with a 3-for-4 performance adding an RBI and a run scored.

MSSU will return for game two against the Mules tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.