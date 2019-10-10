MSSU defense being led by youth

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions face the Missouri Western Griffons Saturday.

The Lion defense will be tasked with trying to stop a balanced attack, and that defense is being led by younger players.

The team’s top tackler, Richard Jordan Jr., is a sophomore. He leads the team in tackles with 42. Carthage grad Colton Winder is just two tackles behind him. He’s a freshman.

Head coach Jeff Sims had some words of praise about the former Tiger.

“Colton is a tremendous practice football player, he doesn’t let I’m a freshman, I’m new affect him,” Sims said. “Colton’s human, and does he make mistakes? Does he have good days and bad days? Absolutely, but he has done a great job of responding to those things and not letting those things hold him back.”

Winder, Jordan, and the Lions will face Missouri Western on the road Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.