MSSU continues to build team culture as season opener nears

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern football team will open their season Thursday against Nebraska-Kearney.

The team knows who their man under center will be. Head coach Jeff Sims said Wednesday that Iowa State transfer Jacob Park will start for the Lions. Sean Kelly will play backup to Park.

Thursday’s game will be the first real test for Sims and the Lions, a team Sims said is still trying to find their identity as the season draws near. He added that strides have been made, but he believes the team is not yet where it needs to be.

“I’ve seen these guys take some major leaps, but the reality is we’re judged by what happens on the scoreboard so we need to go out there and we need to prove that we’ve been working hard,” Sims said.

“Identity wise we have to be disciplined and since we’re a newer team, there’s only two other teams that just recently had a new staff and players and we’re trying to catch up to them and the only way that we can do that is by having practice, practice and then to be able to spend time with each other,” senior John Ejizu said.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.