MSSU basketball swept by Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. — It was a tough night for the Missouri Southern basketball teams, as both the men’s and women’s teams fell to Washburn on the road Thursday.

The Washburn women’s squad defeated Southern 56-49. The Lions were lead offensively by Carly Turnbull. The senior lead the way with 15 points, and notched a season-high eight rebounds.

With the loss, Missouri Southern falls to 4-5 on the season.

Things weren’t much better for the MSSU men’s team, as they fell to eighth ranked Washburn 99-58.

The Lions were lead in scoring by Cam Martin, as he scored 26 on 12-of-17 from the field and 1-of-3 from the free throw line and long-range. Martin added seven rebounds and three assists.

The Lions will be back in action Saturday against Emporia State. Tip off of the women’s game is set for 1:30 pm. The men’s game will follow the conclusion of the women’s contest.