MSSU basketball swept by Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams were swept by Central Missouri Saturday. The men fell to the Mules 54-52. The women were defeated by the Jennies 76-44.

The Southern men were cold from the floor today, shooting 35 percent from the field and 17 percent from long-range. Their 52 points were a season low. Junior Cam Martin lead the Lions scoring attack with 16 points.

Chasidee Owens lead the Lions with nine points. As a team, the Lions shot 30.5 percent from the field (18-of-59) while they only hit 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arch and 6-of-13 (46.2 percent) from the charity stripe. Zoe Campbell had three blocks in the game, bringing her school record total to 47 this season.

The Lions will finish up their three-game road streak with a date at Pittsburg State University next Saturday.