JOPLIN, Mo. — Despite being down 3-0 early, ninth ranked Missouri Southern baseball rallied back in the later innings, scoring ten unanswered runs in a 10-3 victory over Drury on Tuesday.

Webb City graduate Cale McCallister started for the Lions and went two innings, striking out three.

Southern will be back in action this weekend as the Lions play host to Northeastern State in a three-game set at Warren Turner field beginning Friday.