The Missouri Southern baseball team has had quite the start to their season so far at 17-6 overall and 8-2 in the MIAA.

The Lions had a huge showing sweeping fifth ranked Central Oklahoma in a three game series last weekend and would also defeat Rogers State in a run rule ending 19-3 Tuesday.

MSSU’s performance would boost them to 11th in the NCBWA Div. II national rankings while also putting them at first in the central region rankings.

The Lions now prepare for a three game road series with Washburn this weekend. They’re currently in first of the MIAA standings at 10-1.

We talked with the Lions on their big performance last week and what they need to do to stay hot against Washburn.

Henry Kusiak said, “I mean it was awesome, we were super excited coming into it, the number five team in the nation’s coming in. We were pumped up and we just played well in every facet of the game. We pitched well, played good defense and hit well. We’re very well rounded. It’s not one person’s super hot right now, it’s every day someone different that can be the person that day. That definitely helps out and our pitching staff’s come around and is playing really well.”

Will Doherty said, “We’re all just working together, we’re all tight and it was a big week in general for all of us really. We just gotta stay with our approach. We just gotta stay hot, nothing much to it. Wind’s gonna be blowing, it’s gonna be cold, but that can’t be an excuse, we just gotta stay on our stuff and good things will happen.”