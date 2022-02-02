JOPLIN, Mo. – The weather may have rescheduled signings across the area but it didn’t stop Missouri Southern football from unveiling its 2022 signing class, the first under now second year head coach Atiba Bradley.

This year’s class includes 40 players, including three local signees.

Local Lions include Joplin’s Jett Steele, and Lamar’s Trace Willhite and Mason Gastel.

Bradley said in a video conference Wednesday that his first class fills a lot of important needs, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, and at the tight end and defensive back positions.

He added it was important for he and his coaching staff to find players with a track record of success who were ready to continue the rebuilding process that Bradley started this past season.

“You know with a lot of programs the house is already built,” Bradley said. “So other programs may be looking for people who want to live in the house. I’m looking for people who want to build the house. I’m looking for guys who want to be the start of something special. I feel like we have a lot of those pieces in the building, but we also signed a lot of those pieces within this signing class. This is a signing class that I really really feel confident about that in two or three years from now when we’re doing press conferences, they’re the guys who are going to be standing at the podium.”

You can find the entire Missouri Southern 2022 signing class here.