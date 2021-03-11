MSHSAA state wrestling finalists and state champions – Class 2

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Four local high school wrestlers all became Class 2 state champions on Thursday at the MSHSAA state wrestling meet.

Seneca sophomore Brady Roark defeated Monett freshman Simon Hartline by pinfall in 30 seconds to become the 106 pound champion. Roark finishes his season with a 43-1 record.

At 126 pounds, Kendon Pollard of Seneca took the fifth place match by pin in 56 seconds. His teammate Andrew Manley took the fifth place match at 132 pounds.

At 152 pounds, Monett senior Elias Barrientos capped off a perfect season by defeating his opponent with a 6-2 decision.

Bryce Palmer of Odessa defeated Seneca’s Gabriel Commons with a 5-2 decision at 170 pounds. Commons finishes as state runner-up.

Monett picked up another state champion at 182 pounds, with junior Ethan Umfleet picking up the 8-2 decision.

Seneca’s Zane Cotton earned a state runner-up finish at 195 pounds, ending his season 33-2.

Cassville’s historic week continued as senior Zach Coenen became not only the first ever Cassville finalist, but state champion at 220 pounds, defeating his opponent in an ultimate tiebreaker.

Harrison Merriman of Monett was the final local finalist, defeating his opponent by pinfall in 2:21 to become the Class 2, 285 pound third place finisher.

In team competition, Monett and Seneca tied for second place, finishing with 100 points each.