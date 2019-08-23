MSHSAA Releases New High School Classifications

On Friday, the Missouri State High School Activities Association released its new classifications and district assignments.

In Football, Joplin is in Class 6 District 3 along with Kickapoo, Kirkwood, Marquette, Lindbergh, Northwest (Cedar Hill), Lafayette (Wildwood), and Jefferson City.

Carthage remains in Class 5 District 6. The Tigers are joined by Nixa, Ozark, who moved down from Class 6, Branson, and Republic.

In Class 4, Webb City is set to compete in District 6 alongside Carl Junction, Hillcrest, West Plains, McDonald County, Willard, Bolivar, and Neosho.

Monett dropped down from Class 4 back to Class 3. The Cubs will compete in District 6 with Aurora, Cassville, Hollister, Mt. Vernon, Nevada, Reeds Spring, and Seneca.

In Class 2, Lamar is in District 4 with Butler, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Versailles, Warsaw, and new comers California, and Fair Grove.

East Newton is new to Class 2 District 3 and is set to play with Ava , Strafford, Forsyth, Liberty (Mountain View), Houston, Mountain Grove, and Willow Springs.

Sarcoxie was moved back down to Class 1 and will be in District 2 along with Diamond, Marionville, Miller, Pierce City, Ash Grove, Cabool, and Thayer.

Class 1 District 3 features, Greenfield and Jasper. They’ll be with Cole Camp, Pleasant Hope, Skyline, Lincoln, Lockwood, and Tipton.

For the fall softball classifications click on the link to MSHSAA’s Web Site:

2019-20 Fall Softball Class and District Assignments