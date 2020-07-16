MSHSAA in need of more high school officials for the upcoming school year

JOPLIN, MO. — From football fields to basketball courts, high school officials are there each week to ensure a fair and clean contest.

In almost every team sport, having depth plays an important part in being successful. The same is true for officiating.

“Typically we average about 6,000 maybe 5,500 registered officials every year,” said MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West.

But this year, the Missouri State High School Activities Association is in need of even more officials so that they can be prepared for the possible effects of COVID-19.

“Obviously if an official is contracted to work a contest and in two days or even the day of the contest realizes or is informed that they tested positive or may have symptoms of COVID-19, the schools are going to be scrambling and trying to find officials.”

Sean Johanson is a football referee in the Joplin area. He said they’re doing their best to recruit new officials and retain the ones they already have.

“The effort this year is going to need to be a little bit stronger,” said Johanson. “We’re going to need more people this year cause we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

MSHSAA currently has programs in place to try and bring in more officials.

One includes having officials nominate graduating seniors interested in officiating and waiving their first year registration fees. Another is challenging coaches and officials to have at least one former player or person they know become interested in officiating for every four years they’ve been on the job.

While it’s uncertain if they’ll actually be able to see the field or court this season, they want to make sure they’re prepared.

“As of right now, we’re just going like there’s a season ahead of us and we’re going to do the best we can,” Johanson said.

MSHSAA released its guidelines for fall sports on Wednesday. You can find those HERE.