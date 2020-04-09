MSHSAA Cancels Spring Sports Season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – After weeks of waiting, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announced today that the spring sports season is officially cancelled.

Their decision followed the announcement by Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to end in-person schooling for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Spring Cancellation Press Release pic.twitter.com/dwyeUrweKE — MSHSAA (@MSHSAAOrg) April 9, 2020

MSHSAA Executive Director, Dr. Kerwin Urhahn expressed his feelings for the decision per the release.

“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students,parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” said Dr. Urhahn.

Dr. Urhahn added, “[w]e thank all of the participants, the coaches/directors/advisors, the

administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time,

passion, and effort to these events.”

The organization also mentioned that the people who are most effected by this decision are the seniors who will not be able to compete this spring.

“To our senior participants- we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and

communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” said Urhahn.