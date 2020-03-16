MSHSAA cancels remainder of Class 4 and 5 State Basketball Tournament

COLUMBIA, Mo — The Missouri State High School Activities Association has canceled the semifinal and championship rounds of the Class 4 and 5 basketball tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a release sent out this morning the association said, “Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the Show-Me Showdown for Classes 4 and 5. The decision was made in consultation with local and state officials, as well as the member schools. The most recent CDC recommendations of limiting gatherings played a large part in the making of this decision.”

“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in the release. “Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times.”

The Carl Junction Girls Basketball team was slated to play in the semifinal round of the Class 4 Girls state basketball tournament. The Lady Bulldogs had a 28-0 record going into their contest with Incarnate Word.

The organization also mentioned that an update on the status of activities, including spring sports will be available later today.