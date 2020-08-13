MSHSAA approves plan for alternate sports schedules

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced its plans for alternative sports seasons for schools to opt into should they have a team or teams who cannot continue to play during the traditional fall season.

Traditional seasons will still be made available to teams who wish to participate.

In their plan, the winter sports season would remain as normal, with schools being able to join in the season when local officials would allow it.

The alternate fall season would be able to begin March 12, and would finish on May 1.

The alternate spring season would begin on May 14, and wrap up by July 10. Teams taking part in the alternate seasons will not be able to play more games or have a longer season than they would in the traditional season.

