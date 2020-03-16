MSHSAA announces spring sports will not be canceled at this time

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a press release sent out Monday afternoon, the Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced it is not canceling spring sports and spring sports championships.

The release says the MSHSAA office will stay in communication with state and local officials to help determine the possibility of holding the championships either as scheduled, or rescheduling them as long as schools are still in session.

MSHSAA also said if a school has decided that they are closing for a period of time, no practices or games should occur during that time.

If a school is still in session, then it is the local school’s decision on practices and games.