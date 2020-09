COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced that this year’s Show-Me Bowl games will be held at different locations this fall.

Because of the usage conflicts with Faurot Field in Columbis, MSHSAA will use three high schools in mid-Missouri to host the 11-man games. The location of the 8-man game is yet to be determined.

Blair Oaks, Helias Catholic, and Jefferson City have all agreed to host games.

More information is expected to be made available later.