MSHSAA allows schools who move to virtual learning ability to participate in activities

(KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Board of Directors granted relief on a number of by-laws Tuesday afternoon, including member schools who move to virtual learning the option to partake in activities.

If the school begins the school year or transitions to entirely virtual learning, the ability to participate in activities for the upcoming sports season will be allowed by MSHSAA. It then becomes a local school decision on whether teams can be a part of the respective competitions this fall while also adhering to all requirements and guidelines set forth by health department officials.

Another relief that was granted by MSHSAA was the chance for member schools to proceed with “preseason jamborees,” and this will be restricted to two-teams. This action was put in place for any member schools wishing to take part in any sort of preseason tuneup.

Originally, schools could only be eligible for the postseason or state events if said schools competed in at least half of the number of contests permitted. But now given the circumstances and any sudden changes that may occur during the season, teams that complete less than half of their scheduled season will be remain eligible for the postseason in their sport or activity.

The board then moved the release date of classification and district assignments for the fall from Friday, August 21, to Friday, September 18. Member schools will now have until September 11 to notify the MSHSAA office if they have a sport that will not be able to participate in the postseason. Those teams that will not participate in the postseason will be removed from the classification process for that specific sport.

Post written in accordance with the official MSHSAA press release.