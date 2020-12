MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Mt. Vernon (5-0) girls basketball team defeated Carthage (7-3) at home, 70-52. The Mountaineers were down seven points at halftime, but clawed their way back for the win.

Lacy Stokes led the game in scoring with 27 points, while Ellie Johnston chipped in 22.

Mt. Vernon will play Neosho on the road on Tuesday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m. Carthage will be participating in the Pink & White Tournament, starting December 28.