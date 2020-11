JOPLIN, Mo. -- College Heights made a little history this past weekend as the girls cross country team went to Columbia and returned with a state title in hand. It marked the first state title in program history.

The Lady Cougars claimed the Class 1 title, and did so by a clear margin of 18 points over second-place finishers Valle Catholic. Grace Bishop and Khloe Burk earned all-state honors as three College Heights runners finished in the top-32.