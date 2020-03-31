Monett’s Daryl Bradley steps down as wrestling coach

MONETT, Mo. — Longtime Monett wrestling head coach Daryl Bradley said Tuesday he has stepped down from the position.

Bradley told KSN/KODE over the phone the move will allow him to focus on being the school’s athletic director full-time.

Bradley has been a wrestling coach with the school for 20 years. In that time, he’s lead the wrestling team to 3 state team titles. He’s also served as athletic director for the middle and high school’s for a combined total of 14 years.

Bradley said his assistant and former Monett wrestler Ben Hohensee will replace him as head coach pending school board approval.

Hohensee was a three-time state qualifier at Monet High, a state champion as a senior and runner up as a sophomore with 142-19 career record. He then went on to wrestle at Labette Community College and Nebraska-Kearney.