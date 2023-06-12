MONETT, Mo. — There are a ton of camps this week from college to high school, and one local high school began its first day of their youth camp.

The Monett girl’s basketball team started their youth camp Monday for young girls that love the sport of basketball. The camp has two sessions with the first one being with kindergartners to second graders and the second one with third grade to sixth graders.

Coach Josh Kleine said, “And we’re trying to you know just build an environment that for girls basketball that an exciting environment that you know they see the older girls here and they want to be here and they want to get better. And you know as long as learning the skill and the game of basketball, but also just having fun. So, today is the first day and we’ve had the first session it’s been great so far.”

This camp is for future lady cubs to have fun while learning the fundamentals and skills of basketball. Head coach Josh Kleine started this camp four years ago when he first became the head coach of the Monett girl’s basketball program. This camp is very special for these young girls.

Fenli Wilson said, “I hope these girls get better and I hope they learn a lot of the new things and take it into the next time they play.”

Kalli Hohensee said, “I hope the girls learn better team like how to be a team player and I hope they learn better skills and I hope they just learn that they need to cooperate with their team to be able to be on the court together.”