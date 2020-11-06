Monett claims ninth straight district title, advances to state quarterfinals

AURORA, Mo. — All year long all the Monett Cubs talked about at practice was winning the program’s ninth straight district title. Monett may have lost a senior heavy group this past season, but a hungry group of players are ready to make their mark.

On Thursday evening at Aurora High School, Monett defeated the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats in the Class 2 District 4 finals, 3-2. It marks Monett’s ninth consecutive district title and 10th overall. The Cubs advance on to the Class 2 state quarterfinals, and will face Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School (MICDS) on Tuesday.

Monett goals scored by: Jony Perez, Roberto Perez and Alejandro Garcia.