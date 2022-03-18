ASBURY, Mo. – A local dragway is ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Opened in 1962, Mo-Kan Dragway will celebrate 60 years of continuous operation with a full schedule of events set to take place starting now through November.

Track owner Carl Blanton, who purchased the track back in 1999, said there have been a couple of test and tunes over the last couple of weeks. Things will really get going this Sunday with a hot rod reunion.

Other big events include the Memorial Weekend Classic on May 27-28, the 60th Anniversary Race July 15-16, and the Labor Day Weekend Classic September 2-3.

Blanton said a lot has changed about the sport since he took over operations, but the love of racing remains the same.

“Well it’s been through quite the evolution,” Blanton said. “The Wilbert family opened it in 1962 and it was pretty much just a strip of asphalt in a cornfield. People’s expectations have changed, the racers expectations have changed. Since I took over in ’99, drag racing has become more diverse. People have a certain interest in automotive, whether it’s brand specific or a certain type of racing they want to do.”

You can find the dragway’s compete schedule of events here.