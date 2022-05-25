ASBURY, Mo. – If you’ve got a need for speed and are looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend, the Mo-Kan Dragway in Asbury may have just what you’re looking for.

The dragway is busy gearing up for the 56th annual Memorial Weekend Classic.

This weekend’s action will feature Outlaw Fuel Altereds and a pair of jet dragsters, known for reaching speeds of up to 250 miles an hour.

Mo-Kan owner Carl Blanton said the event is one of the biggest put on at the track each year, with the track anticipating up to 200 cars racing, and 3,000 to 4,000 fans spectating. He added that his crew his hard at work getting everything ready for the weekend.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure things you know, extra toilets and trash and clean the facility up. Cut the grass. Then there’s a lot of track prep that goes into it. We’ll scrape the rubber down and go back in and build it back up with fresh glue and we’ll be ready for those guys.”

The weekend’s action kicks off on Friday and continues until Saturday night.