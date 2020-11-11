Mizzou vs Georgia football game postponed

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri and Georgia football game scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, has been postponed, according to Mizzou.
The game was postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and the quarantining of individuals within one position group of Mizzou Tiger’s football program.
Because of the Tigers schedule, the opportunity to reschedule Georgia at Missouri will be evaluated, according to the press release. The rescheduling of games on the schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date.
If the game is rescheduled tickets purchased for the game will be honored on the reschedule date.