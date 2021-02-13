Missouri Western sweeps Pittsburg State basketball

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Western Griffons swept the Pittsburg State University Gorillas on Saturday.

The women’s team fell to Missouri Western 68-64. The Gorillas had a 64-55 lead with less than five minutes to play, but the Griffons scored 13 unanswered points to finish the game. A Camille Evans layup gave Missouri Western the lead in the final minute of the game.

Kaylee DaMitz led the game in scoring with 19 points, while Erin Davis had 12. Julia Johnson had nine points and 16 rebounds. Brianna Budgetts led the Griffons in scoring with 16 points.

The men’s team lost by a one point margin, 82-81. A Martin Vogts three-pointer gave the Gorillas a three point lead with 5.1 seconds to play, but a Caleb Bennett buzzer beater won the game for the Griffons.

Tyrell Carroll led the game in scoring with 25 points. Quentin Hardrict Jr. led the Gorillas in scoring with 24 points and six assists. Antonio Givens II added 20 points.

Both the men’s and women’s team will return to action Saturday, February 20 at Missouri Southern State University. Tip-off for the women’s game is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, with the men’s game to follow. The contest is the first of the final three games before the MIAA tournament.